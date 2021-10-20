Deri Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $5.31 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.42 or 0.99891554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.10 or 0.06111374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

