Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 109,663 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 3,045.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPL. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.