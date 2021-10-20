Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 21,866 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 232.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

