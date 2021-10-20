Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 231,030 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 857.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of Unity Biotechnology worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

