Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 6,403 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Calavo Growers worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

