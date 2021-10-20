Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 79,943 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 2,807.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

