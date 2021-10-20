Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:BY opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $917.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

