Deutsche Bank AG Buys 72,780 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 659.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.90. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

