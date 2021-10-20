Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $783.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

