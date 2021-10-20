Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 47,908 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 2,914.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.