Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

