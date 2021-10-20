Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 221.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of EverQuote worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

