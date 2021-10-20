Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Sumo Logic worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $189,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $231,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $74,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,575 shares of company stock worth $1,959,490. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.