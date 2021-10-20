Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

