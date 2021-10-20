Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Accuray worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 151,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Accuray by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 307,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

