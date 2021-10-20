Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 128,930 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

