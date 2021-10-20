Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 631,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of HRC opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

