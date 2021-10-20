Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2,271.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

