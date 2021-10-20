Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

