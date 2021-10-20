Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 3,433.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEPS stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $298.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.15. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

