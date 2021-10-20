Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.16 Million Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 1,338.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 386.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.