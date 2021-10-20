Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 201.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,332,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

