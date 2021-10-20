Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,425 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Epizyme worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $460.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPZM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.