Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of TransMedics Group worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 576.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

