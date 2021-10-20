Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 961.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 128,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $156.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

