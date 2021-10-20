Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:FL opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

