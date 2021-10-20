Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,836 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.