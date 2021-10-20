Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 338,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter worth $560,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 28,733.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,395 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Future FinTech Group stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 1,411.98% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

