Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 26,374 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

DTIL stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $591.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

