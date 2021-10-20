Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 40,368 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 2,231.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,083. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

