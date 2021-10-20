Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 9,878 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of uniQure worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

