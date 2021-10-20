Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 397.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,021 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NYSE:HT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.