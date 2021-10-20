Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 246,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,184,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,405,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

