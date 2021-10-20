Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,281 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of ArcBest worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ArcBest by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.