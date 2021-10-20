Deutsche Bank AG Sells 35,980 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

