Deutsche Bank AG Sells 50,350 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $22,426,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

