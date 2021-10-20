Deutsche Bank AG Sells 514,329 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCC opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

