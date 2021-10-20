Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,274 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Primoris Services worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 521,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 450,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRIM opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

