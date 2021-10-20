Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,837 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 87.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.36.

argenx stock opened at $295.58 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $244.98 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average of $300.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

