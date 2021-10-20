Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,148 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 14,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 195,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.66.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

