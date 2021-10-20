Deutsche Bank AG Takes $1.12 Million Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $98,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

