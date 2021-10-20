Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGFHY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

