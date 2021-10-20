Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $65.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.
Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
