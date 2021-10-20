Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $65.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

