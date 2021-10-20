Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €145.34 and a 200-day moving average of €143.38. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.