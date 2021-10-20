Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €149.75 ($176.18). 255,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.