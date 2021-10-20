Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

