Devang Shah Sells 10,333 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,578.99.

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $65,973.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $132,607.96.

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,539,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

