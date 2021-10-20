DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.85. 9,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,780. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

