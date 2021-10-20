DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 10,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,458,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

