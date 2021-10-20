Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 24% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00005361 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $43,907.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001431 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00038251 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,637,404 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

